3 On Your Side looks at SBA loan fraud

📃/► Scottsdale man billed for $26K small business loan he never applied for

🔗 Search small businesses in Arizona that received an Economic Injury Disaster Loan

PDF list of businesses that have received an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (large file)

🡕 Report a fraudulent loan

Office of the Inspector General hotline: 1-800-767-0385

Help the Arizona Diamondbacks 'lemonade guy'

📃/► Arizona Diamondbacks' beloved 'lemonade guy' facing medical issues

🡕 GoFundMe: Help Derrick Moore - Lemonade Like Grandma Made

COVID-19 memorial quilt

📃/► California teen's quilt keeps memory of COVID victims alive

🡕 https://covidquilt2020.com/

 

