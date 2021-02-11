3 On Your Side looks at SBA loan fraud
📃/► Scottsdale man billed for $26K small business loan he never applied for
🔗 Search small businesses in Arizona that received an Economic Injury Disaster Loan
⭳ PDF list of businesses that have received an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (large file)
☎ Office of the Inspector General hotline: 1-800-767-0385
Help the Arizona Diamondbacks 'lemonade guy'
📃/► Arizona Diamondbacks' beloved 'lemonade guy' facing medical issues
🡕 GoFundMe: Help Derrick Moore - Lemonade Like Grandma Made
COVID-19 memorial quilt
📃/► California teen's quilt keeps memory of COVID victims alive