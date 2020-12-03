Win a Pepperidge Farm Holiday Cookie Kit

When: Friday, Dec. 4 (National Cookie Day), 6 a.m. Arizona time (8 a.m. ET)

Where: 🡕 https://pepperidgefarmdeliverscookies.fooji.com

National Disability Day - One Step Beyond

What: Help Us Glow (HUG) fundraising campaign

When: Saturday, Dec. 12

Where: 🡕 https://osbi.org/take-action/our-wishlist/events/

🡕 https://osbi.org/hug/

R + W Modern Bistro & Wine Market

Where: 7605 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

🡕 https://www.rhythmandwine.com/

Holiday Light Tour - Spirit of Arizona Tours

Take a luxury tour of the best holiday lights in the Phoenix area

Tickets: $30, adults; $20, children (13 and younger)

🡕 https://spiritofarizonatours.com/tours/

Show the Love

🔗 More Jaime’s Local Love

Olivia’s Book Club - "Claris The Chicest Mouse in Paris: Holiday Heist" by Megan Hess

Olivia's Book Club shares a great gift for young readers

🡕 https://www.claristhemouse.com/books/

🡕 https://www.instagram.com/claristhemouse/

🔗 More Olivia's Book Club

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you