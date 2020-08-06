How to Reopen School's Safely
John Hopkin's education expert from their Bloomberg School of Public Health has been working with a study that online learning can do more harm than good educationally, socially, and nutritionally for some kids. Find more information here.
Teen Lifeline
A Phoenix-based organization that provides safe and confidential asssistance for teens around the state is working to make an impact and be there for teens during the pandemic where mental health issues have been increasing. Teens can call or text 602-248-TEEN for any help. Find more information here.