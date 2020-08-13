Get That Gig - Sponsored by Asurion

🔗 4,000 job openings at these Phoenix-area companies

Cherries to Help You Sleep & Eating Better to Feel Better -- Stephanie Espinoza, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

🡕 https://nutritionpro.net/

Happy Returns -- Paper Source

https://www.happyreturns.com/

I Choose Chandler - Small Business Grants

🡕 https://www.azfoundation.org/Grants-Loans/ICC

Brain Breaks for Kids

🡕 https://www.hookandhuntaz.com/

Least Effective Masks - Dr. Stephanie Seitz, Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine

📃/► Researchers created a test to determine which masks are the least effective

🡕 https://patients.scnm.edu/

Athena Awards

🡕 https://www.athenaaz.com/athena-awards/

🡕 https://phoenixchamber.com/events/signature-events/athena/

International Left-handers Day

📃 Lefties get their day today

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

