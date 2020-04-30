Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair

Our Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair is today, Thursday, April 30 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

92 Arizona businesses that are hiring right now Essential businesses like grocery stores and those in health care are staying open and are now hiring to help with the extra workload and to fill in the gaps for those who are sick, staying home with children or are quarantined.

Pet Therapy Day

Pet Partners in Tempe are taking their therapy dogs to Valley hospitals for first responders in need of a little therapy, and they're doing visits in the parking lot, and some are even doing virtual pet visits.

More information on Pet Partners: petpartners.org/arizona

Rainbow Ryders' Balloon of Hope

Rainbow Ryders, the nation's largest hot air balloon company has launched a new weekly contest, Rainbow Ryders Hope for New Horizons. On a weekly basis, the contest will award a first responder, medical professional, or anyone in the grocery/pharmacy industry currently on the front lines of the pandemic with a balloon ride for two valued at $450.

Community members can nominate deserving local heros for the Rainbow Ryders Hope for New Horizons contest here: rainbowryders.com/celebrating-the-essential

Birthday Parties To Go

Children First Leadership Academy is doing "Birthday Parties To Go" for for homeless and underprivileged K-8th graders who missed their birthday parties at their school due to school closures.

For more information, go to cfaphoenix.org

Paycheck Protection Program Questions

Tom Wheelwright, author, contributor to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and CPA for Robert Kiyosaki (author of Rich Dad Poor Dad), is a nationally respected expert.

For more information go to his website: www.wealthability.com

COVID-19 Etiquette

Thomas Farley, also known as Mr. Manners, talks about the new etiquette surround the global pandemic. Do we still shake hands? Are we allowed to pet someone else's dog? Mr. Manners answers questions on what may be our new normal. Find more information at his website: mister-manners.com