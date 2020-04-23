Get That Gig
📃 92 Arizona businesses that are hiring right now
VCandidates is offering a free 90-day subscription to job seekers in Phoenix. The website helps candidates find jobs, create resumes and prepare for interviews. Apply here: https://bit.ly/3azF0s6
Arizona Tourism Office is helping hospitality workers. More info here: tourism.az.gov/hiring-opportunities/
Perfectly Payton - 9-year-old makes, sells custom face masks
📃/► Essex fourth-grader starts business making custom face masks amid coronavirus pandemic
Info/buy: www.facebook.com/thisisPerfectlyPayton
Take-home craft kits - Pinspiration
Info: www.pinspiration.com/take-home-craft-kits
Order online: squareup.com/store/pinspiration
Arizona Restaurant Strong Relief Fund
Info: azrestaurantstrong.com
Apply: azrestaurantstrong.com/apply
Donate: azrestaurantstrong.com/donate
Help for cancer patients during COVID-19 crisis
Info: 1-800-227-2345 and Cancer.org/AZ
Burritos for Badges -- Serrano's Mexican Restaurants
Donate: serranosaz.com/shop or 480-857-0343
Food available for curbside pickup, delivery
- 141 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler -- 480-899-3318
- 6440 S. Rural Road, Tempe -- 480-345-0044
- 1964 E. McKellips Road, Mesa -- 480-649-3503
- 1021 S. Power Road, Mesa -- 480-854-7455
- 22703 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek -- 480-987-0192
Chandler superintendents to discuss impact of COVID-19 crisis on Chandler Unified School District and Kyrene School District
Where: www.facebook.com/cityofchandleraz/
When: Today, 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
16 Marathons in 16 Days - Lee Perreira
Donate: www.16x16inc.org
Info: www.facebook.com/leeperreira
Documentary of the 2019 marathons:
AZ teen crisis hotlines report spike in calls - Bayless Integrated Health
Info: www.baylesshealthcare.com
Garden Guy Dave Owens
Info: gardenguy.com
IRS Get My Payment app
Info: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment | Go directly to app
103-degree Day Contest
Enter: www.azfamily.com/site/contests/103_day_contest
📃 Albertsons and Safeway host 'Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors' food drive
How you can help: Donate online