Get That Gig

📃 92 Arizona businesses that are hiring right now

VCandidates is offering a free 90-day subscription to job seekers in Phoenix. The website helps candidates find jobs, create resumes and prepare for interviews. Apply here: https://bit.ly/3azF0s6

Arizona Tourism Office is helping hospitality workers. More info here: tourism.az.gov/hiring-opportunities/

Perfectly Payton - 9-year-old makes, sells custom face masks

📃/► Essex fourth-grader starts business making custom face masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Info/buy: www.facebook.com/thisisPerfectlyPayton

Take-home craft kits - Pinspiration

Info: www.pinspiration.com/take-home-craft-kits

Order online: squareup.com/store/pinspiration

Arizona Restaurant Strong Relief Fund

Info: azrestaurantstrong.com

Apply: azrestaurantstrong.com/apply

Donate: azrestaurantstrong.com/donate

Help for cancer patients during COVID-19 crisis

Info: 1-800-227-2345 and Cancer.org/AZ

Burritos for Badges -- Serrano's Mexican Restaurants

Donate: serranosaz.com/shop or 480-857-0343

Food available for curbside pickup, delivery

  • 141 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler -- 480-899-3318
  • 6440 S. Rural Road, Tempe -- 480-345-0044
  • 1964 E. McKellips Road, Mesa -- 480-649-3503
  • 1021 S. Power Road, Mesa -- 480-854-7455
  • 22703 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek -- 480-987-0192

Chandler superintendents to discuss impact of COVID-19 crisis on Chandler Unified School District and Kyrene School District

Where: www.facebook.com/cityofchandleraz/

When: Today, 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

16 Marathons in 16 Days - Lee Perreira

Donate: www.16x16inc.org

Info: www.facebook.com/leeperreira

Documentary of the 2019 marathons:

www.youtube.com

AZ teen crisis hotlines report spike in calls - Bayless Integrated Health

Info: www.baylesshealthcare.com

Garden Guy Dave Owens

Info: gardenguy.com

IRS Get My Payment app

Info: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment | Go directly to app

103-degree Day Contest

Enter: www.azfamily.com/site/contests/103_day_contest

Neighbors Helping Neighbors food drive

📃 Albertsons and Safeway host 'Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors' food drive

How you can help: Donate online

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you