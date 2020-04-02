Disney Dream Job - Reviews.org
How to apply: Email giveaways@reviews.org with "Dream Job" in the subject line. Include your name and favorite Disney movie. Ten winners will be randomly selected by April 13.
Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry - St. Mary's Food Bank and the Salvation Army
When: Today, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Where: Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix
Limit: One household per distribution
PHLEET Delivery - Phat Scooters Helps Local Restaurants Extend Food Delivery Service
Info: PhatScooters.com
Free Online Cooking Classes - Urban Margarita
Info: 623-561-6674 or UrbanMargarita.com
Special Shopping Hours for Health Care Workers
Where: Bashas', A.J.'s Fine Food, Food City locations
When: Tuesdays & Thursdays - stores will open 30 minutes early
Note: ID required to verify that you are a health care worker