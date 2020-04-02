Disney Dream Job - Reviews.org

How to apply: Email giveaways@reviews.org with "Dream Job" in the subject line. Include your name and favorite Disney movie. Ten winners will be randomly selected by April 13.

Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry - St. Mary's Food Bank and the Salvation Army

When: Today, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Where: Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix

Limit: One household per distribution

PHLEET Delivery - Phat Scooters Helps Local Restaurants Extend Food Delivery Service

Info: PhatScooters.com

Free Online Cooking Classes - Urban Margarita

Info: 623-561-6674 or UrbanMargarita.com

Special Shopping Hours for Health Care Workers

Where: Bashas', A.J.'s Fine Food, Food City locations

When: Tuesdays & Thursdays - stores will open 30 minutes early

Note: ID required to verify that you are a health care worker

 

