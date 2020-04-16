Country Thunder goes virtual - Virtual Camel Country Thunder

When: Thurday (tonight!)-Sunday, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: KMLE County 107.9 (and your living room)

How to listen:

Mesa Police Department hiring fair

When: Today, 10 a.m.

Info: www.facebook.com/events/1108502462849097

Organizing your home during quarantine - Marla Stone

Info: https://www.i-deal-lifestyle.com/

Duff Goldman, aka the Ace of Cakes

Info: Duff.com

YouTube: Charm City Cakes

Get That Gig - Scott Smith, TowerHunter, Inc.

Info: towerhunter.com

📃 86 Arizona businesses that are hiring right now

Best stocks to buy right now - Navcy Tengler, Laffer Tengler Investments

Her picks:

Info: laffertengler.com

IRS Get My Payment app

Info: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment | Go directly to app

103-degree Day Contest

Enter: www.azfamily.com/site/contests/103_day_contest

Neighbors Helping Neighbors food drive

📃 Albertsons and Safeway host 'Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors' food drive

How you can help: Donate online

 

