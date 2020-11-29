Teen's Scottsdale Light Display
A 16-year-old decked out his house with a 35,000 light display for the holidays! The Cox Family Lights display is free and open to the public daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 31.
Sugarland Light Display in Chandler
A new interactive holiday display in Chandler is free and open to the public. The 500 lights dance to 6 holiday songs daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West.
Find more information here.
How to get the best Cyber Monday deals
Hook and Hunt provides tips on how to get the best deals on Cyber Monday.
Find all the tips at hookandhunt.com
APS rate hike public forum
APS is holding a public forum for their proposed rate hike on Monday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To provide public comment telephonically, follow the following steps:
Dial-in Phone Number: 1-866-705-2554
Passcode to Speak: 241497#
Passcode to Listen Only: 2414978#
Additional public comment sessions regarding this rate case may be scheduled in the future. All documents related to this item can be found in the Corporation Commission’s online docket at https://edocket.azcc.gov and entering docket number E-01345A-19-0236.