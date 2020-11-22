Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields
🗎/► Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields drive-through display opens Monday
🡕 https://holidaylightssrf.com
Disaster Preparedness Classes – C2 Tactical
Hidden in the Hills Art Tour
When: Nov. 27-29
Where: Carlos Page Art Studio, 5242 E. Barbie Lane, Cave Creek
Wedding Trends – WeddingWire
🡕 https://www.weddingwire.com/
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
Note: When you donate $10 for a turkey at the checkout at Fry's, save your receipt to get 10% off your grocery bill from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.