Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields

🗎/► Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields drive-through display opens Monday

🡕 https://holidaylightssrf.com

Disaster Preparedness Classes – C2 Tactical

🡕 https://c2tactical.com/

Hidden in the Hills Art Tour

When: Nov. 27-29

Where: Carlos Page Art Studio, 5242 E. Barbie Lane, Cave Creek

🡕 www.HiddenInTheHills.org

Wedding Trends – WeddingWire

🡕 https://www.weddingwire.com/

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

Note: When you donate $10 for a turkey at the checkout at Fry's, save your receipt to get 10% off your grocery bill from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

 

