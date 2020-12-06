Wal-Mart Gift Ideas
Walmart gifting expert Amber March talks about some of the hottest gifts this season.
Nostalgia Mini Waffle Maker: $8.96 is a fun item. You can use it for so much more than just mini waffles too – think pizzas, brownies, grilled cheese – you name it!
Walmart just re-released its Winemakers Selection wines: this red blend is only $5 so you can get a bottle for everyone on your list!
Time and Tru Beanie and Scarf Set: $14.97
This Walmart exclusive, Fireball Eggnog: $2.98
Hillshire Farm Craft Beer Flight Set: $14.98 – if there are of age, of course!
The Child Monopoly: $13.00
Look What We Found - Mini treadmill
The miniTREAD is the world's first seated treadmill. In 2020 people are moving less due to lockdowns and gym closures. The miniTREAD helps you get your steps in, even when you’re remote working on a Zoom call!
Find more information at onthemuv.com