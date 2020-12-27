Urban Air Adventure Park Ahwatukee and Urban Air Adventure Park Goodyear Are Open

► Urban Air is open in Ahwatukee and Goodyear

Where:

  • 4816 E. Ray Road, Phoenix
    • 602-663-9340
  • 15305 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear
    • 623-209-8840

🡕 facebook.com/urbanairahwatukee

🡕 facebook.com/urbanairgoodyear

The Lola At Westgate

Unusual holiday boards from The Lola at Westgate

Where: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd. Ste. 109, Glendale

🡕 https://thelolaaz.com/

Why Goals Are Better Than Resolutions – Vincent Genna

🡕 www.VincentGenna.com

Merkin Vineyards in Old Town Scottsdale

Where: 7133 E. Stetson Drive #4, Scottsdale

🡕 https://merkinoldtownscottsdale.com/

Arizona Humane Society

Where:

  • Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion
    • 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix
    • 602-997-7585
  • Sunnlyslope Campus
    • 9226 N. 13th Ave./1311 W. Hatcher Road, Phoenix
    • 602-997-7585
  • PetSmart Mesa
    • 1733 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa
    • 602-997-7585 Ext. 5321
  • PetSmart Scottsdale
    • 4380 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale
    • 602-997-7585 Ext. 5322
  • Mesa Thrift Store
    • 1110 W. Southern Ave., Suite 20, Mesa
    • 602-997-7585 Ext. 4300
  • Cave Creek Thrift Store
    • 13401 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix
    • 602-997-7585 Ext. 5312

🡕 https://www.azhumane.org/

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3 

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you