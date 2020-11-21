Uptown Farmers’ Market
When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon and Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church parking lot, 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
🡕 https://gatherazexpress.com/
Foster a Pet for Thanksgiving - Lost our Home Pet Rescue
Where: 2323 S. Hardy Drive, Tempe
🡕 http://www.lostourhome.org/foster
Round Up Your Check for Charity
When: Through the end of the month
Big Giving Night: Monday, Nov. 30 – 100% of profits go to charity
Where:
- Steak 44 (benefits Make-A-Wish Arizona)
- 602-271-4400
- 🡕 www.steak44.com
- Dominick’s Steakhouse (benefits PANDA (Phoenix Women’s Board of the Steele Children’s Research Center))
- 480-272-7271
- 🡕 www.dominickssteakhouse.com
- Ocean 44 (benefits the American Heart Association/Heart Ball)
- 480-867-004
- 🡕 www.ocean44.com