Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

Note: When you donate $10 for a turkey at the checkout at Fry's, save your receipt to get 10% off your grocery bill from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

Saliva-based Testing for COVID-19 at State Farm Stadium

When: today until 9 a.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium

Notes: Appointments required; no gum, tobacco, food or beverages (including water) for at least 30 minutes ahead of test; results in 24-48 hours

🡕 https://bit.ly/38Lztl0

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix

🡕 https://vincerecancer.com

🡕 https://bit.ly/38HtDBa

No-Cost, Drive-Thru COVID Testing

 🡕 https://www.testnow.com

Phone: 480-376-2170

Friends for Life

🡕 https://azfriends.org/

Free Flu Shots in Tempe

🡕 tempe.gov/vaccines

Walk to Defeat ALS

🡕 WalkToDefeatALS.org

24th Annual Holiday Open House in Downtown Glendale

🡕 www.VisitDowntownGlendale.com

🡕 www.Facebook.com/HistoricGlendale

Fed Up! Hungry for Change -- Phoenix Rescue Mission and Hope for Hunger Food Bank

What: The public is encouraged to stop the drive-thru Frozen Turkey Saturday event at the Mission’s Hope for Hunger Food Bank and bring a frozen turkey.

When: Today (Saturday, Nov. 14), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

When: Hope for Hunger Food Bank, 5605 N. 55th Ave, Glendale

🡕 https://phoenixrescuemission.org/

🡕 https://phoenixrescuemission.org/hope-for-hunger/

National Marrow Awareness Month

🡕 https://www.mds-foundation.org/

Celebrating the Soul of America

When: Today (Saturday, Nov. 14), 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver Street, Phoenix

Diabetes Awareness Day

🡕 https://worlddiabetesday.org/

Garden Guy Dave Owens

🡕 https://www.gardenguy.com/

Clean of Clean Linda Cobb

🡕 https://queenofclean.com/

TEDx Scottsdale Women Event

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

🡕 http://www.tedxscottsdalewomen.com

Toy Trends

  • UNO Showdown
  • Cave Club™ Dino/Doll
  • Fisher-Price® Rollin' Rovee™
  • Mega Bloks® Pull-Along Puppy
  • Barbie™ Color Reveal: Color Reveal Slumber Party Fun
  • Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Scorpion Playset

🡕 Shop.mattel.com

Light the Night, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Fundraising Virtual Walk

When: Tonight (Saturday, Nov. 14), 7 p.m.

🡕 www.lightthenight.org/events/greater-phoenix

VolkStock Festival

🡕 https://www.volkstock.com/

Fiesta Bowl celebrates 50 years – Fiesta Bowl Museum

Where: 7135 E. Camelback Road #190, Scottsdale

🡕 https://www.fiestabowl.org

Walk to End Alzheimer's

🗎/► Phoenix-area widow opens up about common and often misdiagnosed form of dementia

🡕 https://www.alz.org/dsw | Nicole Crites' team page

🡕 Banner Alzheimer's Institute

 

