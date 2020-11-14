Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
Note: When you donate $10 for a turkey at the checkout at Fry's, save your receipt to get 10% off your grocery bill from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.
🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org
Saliva-based Testing for COVID-19 at State Farm Stadium
When: today until 9 a.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium
Notes: Appointments required; no gum, tobacco, food or beverages (including water) for at least 30 minutes ahead of test; results in 24-48 hours
COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix
No-Cost, Drive-Thru COVID Testing
Phone: 480-376-2170
Friends for Life
Free Flu Shots in Tempe
Walk to Defeat ALS
24th Annual Holiday Open House in Downtown Glendale
🡕 www.VisitDowntownGlendale.com
🡕 www.Facebook.com/HistoricGlendale
Fed Up! Hungry for Change -- Phoenix Rescue Mission and Hope for Hunger Food Bank
What: The public is encouraged to stop the drive-thru Frozen Turkey Saturday event at the Mission’s Hope for Hunger Food Bank and bring a frozen turkey.
When: Today (Saturday, Nov. 14), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
When: Hope for Hunger Food Bank, 5605 N. 55th Ave, Glendale
🡕 https://phoenixrescuemission.org/
🡕 https://phoenixrescuemission.org/hope-for-hunger/
National Marrow Awareness Month
🡕 https://www.mds-foundation.org/
Celebrating the Soul of America
When: Today (Saturday, Nov. 14), 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver Street, Phoenix
Diabetes Awareness Day
🡕 https://worlddiabetesday.org/
Garden Guy Dave Owens
Clean of Clean Linda Cobb
TEDx Scottsdale Women Event
When: Friday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
🡕 http://www.tedxscottsdalewomen.com
Toy Trends
- UNO Showdown
- Cave Club™ Dino/Doll
- Fisher-Price® Rollin' Rovee™
- Mega Bloks® Pull-Along Puppy
- Barbie™ Color Reveal: Color Reveal Slumber Party Fun
- Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Scorpion Playset
Light the Night, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Fundraising Virtual Walk
When: Tonight (Saturday, Nov. 14), 7 p.m.
🡕 www.lightthenight.org/events/greater-phoenix
VolkStock Festival
Fiesta Bowl celebrates 50 years – Fiesta Bowl Museum
Where: 7135 E. Camelback Road #190, Scottsdale
Walk to End Alzheimer's
🗎/► Phoenix-area widow opens up about common and often misdiagnosed form of dementia
🡕 https://www.alz.org/dsw | Nicole Crites' team page