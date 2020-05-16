C2 Tactical

C2 Tactical in Phoenix now offers social-distancing friendly tactical courses. They are located at 7000 E. Mayo Boulevard. For more information, go to their website: c2tactical.com

Salt River Tubing

Salt River Tubing is now open for the season! There are new guidelines to keep tubers safe including face masks/bandanas and less riders on the buses that take tubers to the river. For more information, go to saltrivertubing.com

Freedom Financial Network Free Financial Helpline

Freedom Financial Network is opening a free consumer hotline to answer Arizonans' questions about information and resources available to help them manage the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The helpline is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the phone number is 844-731-0886

Press Coffee

Press Coffee is a local coffee roaster in Arizona. For more information, go to their website: presscoffee.com

Relationships in the COVID-19 World

Allana Pratt is an author and intimacy coach who explains how to deal with relationships during quarantine. Find more on Allana Pratt at her website: allanapratt.com