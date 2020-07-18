Arizona Strike Force Free COVID-19 Testing
Health officials in Arizona have just announced a new "testing strike force" that will provide up to 5,000 free diagnostic tests per day to underserved, high-need communities in our state.
The focus of the testing will be in Maryvale and South Phoenix. Two new testing sites will be launched in those communities to provide free diagnostic testing for COVID-19.
Testing will begin on Friday, July 17, and will continue for 12 days.
Information on how to register can be found here: https://bit.ly/2ZzCz6V
Warrior Meditation
What makes The Warrior's Meditation different and how can it help people during this time of great chaos?
The Warrior’s Meditation from Richard L. Haight offers the perfect antidote to the stress and uncertainty of our times. Unlike other methods that require long periods of isolation, this unique Samurai approach makes transformative meditation accessible to everyone through short, effective, sessions that blend seamlessly with daily life.
More information here: https://youtu.be/htx0PR9OHGo
American Honey Princess
Sydnie Paulsrud is the 2020 American Honey Princess and was originally going to be at the Maricopa Home and Landscape Show before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 but is still coming out to Arizona.
The beekeeping industry touches the lives of every individual in our country. In fact, honeybees are responsible for nearly one-third of our entire diet, in regards to the pollination services that they provide for a large majority of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes. This amounts to nearly $19 billion per year of direct value from honeybee pollination to United States agriculture.
Learn more about her here: https://www.abfnet.org/page/12/American-Honey-Queen-Program---Honey-Queens-and-Princesses.htm