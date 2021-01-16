LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona

What: Free admission for grocery store workers, 25% discount for up to 4 friends and family

When: Monday-Friday through Feb. 26

Where: 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135, Tempe

🡕 https://www.facebook.com/LDCArizona

The gig economy: How to make money at home

Here are the websites global entrepreneur Ruble Chandy mentioned.

Queen of Clean Linda Cobb

🡕 https://queenofclean.com/

Garden Guy Dave Owens

🡕 https://www.gardenguy.com/

International Hot & Spicy Food Day – New Barrio Queen opens in Glendale

Where: 7640 W. Bell Road, Glendale

🡕 https://barrioqueen.com/

Arizona Fine Art Expo

When: Friday, Jan. 15 – Sunday, March 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Where: Southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax roads next to MacDonald’s Ranch

Tickets: $10

🡕 www.ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you