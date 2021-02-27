AZ Education Virtual Job Fair

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Online

🡕 https://www.azeducationjobfair.com/

Beard Papa's Scottsdale

Where: 15147 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite H102

🡕 https://www.beardpapas.com/

Arizona SciTech Festival 

🡕 https://scitechinstitute.org/

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you