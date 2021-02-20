Henry Perez collection donations to drive to town outside Austin, Texas

Phoenix man driving donated supplies to Texas

When: Today until at least 4 p.m.

Where: Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe (north parking lot by Thirsty Lion, looks for a white truck with a trailer)

Needs:

  • Baby products
  • Women’s items
  • Dry foods
  • Water
  • Canned foods
  • Propane tanks
  • Firewood
  • Distilled water
  • Hand warmers

Death of open concept homes - Arizona North chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers

Pandemic spawns new home design trend that closes open concept floor plans

What: Interior Designer for Hire

  • 1-hour consult: $99
  • 2-hour consult: $175

When: Through April 30

🡕 https://azn.asid org

Persian New Year Festival

When: Saturday-Sunday, March 6-7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Marshall Way Bridge at the Scottsdale Waterfront (4420 N. Scottsdale Road)

🡕 https://www.persiannewyearfestival.org/

Garden Guy Dave Owens

🡕 https://www.gardenguy.com/

Hurry Sickness -- Angela Civitella

🡕 http://www.intinde.com

Help for “maskne” – Dr. Pablo Prichard

🡕 https://www.drprichard.com/

Alternatives for milk or cream in your coffee – Press Coffee

🡕 https://presscoffee.com/

Help Save Homeless Animals

► #LovePup Pay It Forward Campaign is raising money for Arizona animal welfare organizations

What: Donate at any Albertsons or Safeway this month.

🡕 https://loveupfoundation.org/lovepup/

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you