Snow Week at Arizona Science Center

Making snow pals at the Arizona Science Center

When: Through Friday, Jan. 1 (closed on Tuesday, Dec. 29)

Where: Fifth and Washington Streets

Note: Limited capacity, advanced reservations required

🡕 www.azscience.org/snowweek

Zoppe Family Circus

► Zoppe Family Circus performing live in Tempe through Jan. 4

When: through Jan. 4

Where: Big Surf,1500 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe

Tickets: $49-$199 per car

🡕 Zoppe.net

Garden Guy Dave Owens

► How to protect your plants in those overnight cold temperatures

🡕 https://www.gardenguy.com/

Queen of Clean Linda Cobb

🡕 https://queenofclean.com/

Money Moves to Make Before the End of the Year

🡕 truwest.org

How to Get Better Sleep

🡕 https://nupeuticshealth.com/

Winter Break Activities for Kids at OdySea Aquarium

Where: 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale

🡕 https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

Creating Fun Experiences for Your Children – Reena B. Patel

🡕 https://reenabpatel.com/

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3 

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you