LagosPHX African Fashion Week
► African Fashion Week features local designers
When: Today (Saturday, Dec. 12), 8 p.m.; Red carpet, 7 p.m.
Where: AMC Theatre, 2515 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
Tickets: $50 in person, $5 to stream at home
Recycle Your Bicycle
UMOM Stocking Drive
► Watch-like device 'buzzes' you to combat stress
Holiday Baking Ideas From Patricia Bannan
► Holiday treats that let you indulge healthfully
UNWRAPPED: An Original Christmas Revue – The Phoenix Theatre Company
When: Through Dec. 23
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company’s outdoor venue, 1875 N. Central Ave
Phone: 602-254-2151
Tickets: $59
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
Christmas Angel and Forgotten Angel
