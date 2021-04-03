Easter weekend restrictions city parks

🗎/► No parking, grilling at Phoenix city parks during Easter Weekend

Press Coffee Roastery supports Valley school districts

What: Community Blend

Where: 10443 N. 32nd St., Phoenix

🡕 https://presscoffee.com/

Pathway to Law Enforcement Career Fair

When: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Who:

  • Windom Security Strategies Today
  • Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • Phoenix Police Department/ Phoenix PD 9-1-1
  • Mesa Police Department
  • Chandler Police Department
  • Tempe Police Department
  • Glendale Police Department
  • Arizona Department of Corrections
  • Arizona Department of Public Safety

Where: 5.11 Tactical, 2036 E. Thomas Road, Unit 8, Phoenix

Register: 🡕 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pathway-to-law-enforcement-career-fair-registration-136959843579

Online selling tips - List Perfectly

🡕 https://listperfectly.com/

Boosting your child’s immune system

🡕 mamainstincts.com

Garden Guy Dave Owens

🡕 https://www.gardenguy.com/

Queen of Clean Linda Cobb

🡕 https://queenofclean.com/

 

