Phoenix church offering COVID-19 vaccinations without appointments
🗎/► Phoenix church partners with Dignity Health to get vaccines to underserved community
When: Saturday, until 2 p.m.
Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix
Mora Italian reopens - Chef Scott Conant
Where: 5651 N. Seventh St., Phoenix
Best Buddies Arizona Friendship Walk
National Wildlife Week - 100 desert tortoises for adoption
RV Super Show at State Farm Stadium
When: Through April 18 (closed Monday, April 12), Doors open at 9 a.m.
🡕 www.statefarmstadium.com/events/detail/rv-super-show