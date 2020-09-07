2020 Census
It's not too late to fill out the 2020 Census! You can fill it out here: 2020census.gov
Scottsdale Small Business Reimbursement
The Scottsdale Small Business Reimbursement program will provide financial assistance to businesses located in the city of Scottsdale for reimbursements associated with supplies and equipment required for community health and safety related to increased COVID-19 protection.
The maximum reimbursement is up to $5,000 per qualifying business.
Applications close September 8, 2020 at midnight. Apply here: reimbursescottsdale.com
Extreme Youth Fit - P.E. classes for kids
Extreme Youth Fit provides outdoor P.E. classes for kids while they're being schooled online during COVID-19. The classes are for children ages 5-13. The classes are held at park with no more than 10 kids at a time so they can socially distance. Sign up here: extremespeedtraining.com
Aioli Gourmet Burgers
Aioli Gourmet Burgers has opened their third Valley location in North Phoenix at 430 E. Bell Road. Find more locations and information at aioliburger.com
Cruise the Zoo
Experience the Phoenix Zoo while socially distancing! The Phoenix Zoo allows you to take your car through and see the animals. They will be open for three weekends in September:
- Friday - Monday (Labor Day) September 4-7
- Friday - Sunday, September 11-13
- Friday - Sunday, September 25-27
Find more information here: phoenixzoo.org/cruisethezoo/
BioBlitz in Peoria
BioBlitz is an event where people take and upload photos of wildlife to learn about pollinators in the area. Thanks to the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the city of Peoria is hosting a BioBlitz throughout the month of September in support of the Parks for Pollinators campaign. For residents to participate in the BioBlitz, they can post photos on social media with the hashtags #peoriaazpollinators and #parks4pollinators or use an app called iNaturalist.
Residents can take pictures of plants and insects to see what wildlife is present in a Peoria park on any given day, which provides the city with valuable information about pollinators and how they are essential to the ecosystem, food production and biodiversity. Find more information here.