Free Rapid COVID-19 testing in Phoenix
Click here to find free testing near you
Tempe Beach Park Upgrades
Tempe's City Council is asking for input on plans for Tempe Beach Park. Click here to add your suggestion!
Motivation Monday: Dance Jam
A high-energy dance-focused cardio workout is available at LifeTime Biltmore taught by Ryan Grovey. Find more information here.
National Poke Day
Check out Kiobito Poke at 4280 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix and 9788 W. Northern Avenue in Peoria.
For more information click here.
Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin and Chili Party
Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin and Chili Party kicks off on Oct. 1 and goes until Nov. 1. Tickets are $23 per person.
Schnepf Farms is located at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
For more information on all the attractions and food, click here.