Today is the last day to register to vote in Arizona
Make sure you're registered: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/earlyvotingballot/voterregistrationlookup.aspx
Track your ballot: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/beballotready/
Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting in the 2020 election in Arizona.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) Reopening
BEYOND: Works by Nellie King Solomon and Barbara Stauffacher Solomon
On view Oct. 3, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021
Urban Mapping: Public Space Through the Lens of Contemporary Iranian Artists
On view Oct. 3, 2020 - Jan. 17, 2021
For a full list of protocols and guidelines SMoCA expects its staff, artists and visitors to follow visit SMoCA.org/reopening-guidelines.