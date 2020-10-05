Today is the last day to register to vote in Arizona

Make sure you're registered: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/earlyvotingballot/voterregistrationlookup.aspx

Track your ballot: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/beballotready/

COVID Back Attack

Find more information on Dr. Chris McDaniel here

Eye Improvements

Find more information on Arizona Facial Plastics here

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) Reopening

BEYOND: Works by Nellie King Solomon and Barbara Stauffacher Solomon

On view Oct. 3, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021

Urban Mapping: Public Space Through the Lens of Contemporary Iranian Artists

On view Oct. 3, 2020 - Jan. 17, 2021

For a full list of protocols and guidelines SMoCA expects its staff, artists and visitors to follow visit SMoCA.org/reopening-guidelines.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you