Motivation Monday: Athleteist
Athleteist is a personal training gym in Scottsdale that tailors workouts to each individual. The gym is great for those who want to get back to working out, but don't want to be in a crowded gym.
For more information, go to athleteist.com
Macarons that Matter
15-year-old Ayden Schure created a gluten free baking charity that gives all proceeds to local organizations. All profits from her handcrafted macarons are donated to a charity/fund of the customer's choosing from her list, including Halo Animal Shelter and Planned Parenthood.
French macarons are inherently gluten free, and she cooks in a gluten free kitchen. She is based in north Phoenix. She doesn't ship, but delivers to Scottsdale, Phoenix, Peoria, and Cave Creek.
To order and find more information, go to macaronsthatmatter.org
Top Marks reopens in Scottsdale
European bakery and cafe, Top Marks has now reopened in Scottsdale after being closed for coronavirus.
Find more information about Top Marks at topmarkscafe.com