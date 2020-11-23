Where to get a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need
St. Mary's Food Bank -- giving out Thanksgiving meals Nov. 23-25 (Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to noon and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at their Phoenix and Surprise locations.
St. Vincent de Paul -- giving out Thanksgiving meals at the following locations:
- 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Phoenix Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal Pick Up 1075 W. Jackson Street, Phoenix
- 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Mesa Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal Pick Up 67 W. Broadway Road, Mesa
- 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. El Mirage Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal Pick Up 14016 N. Verbana Street, El Mirage
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Family Thanksgiving Meal Pick Up 420 W. Watkins Road, Phoenix
- 11 a.m. -noon Sunnyslope Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal Pick Up and 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 9227 N. 10th Avenue, Phoenix
Salvation Army Metro Phoenix -- Serving to-go Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Find more information here.
COVID Testing at Phoenix Sky Harbor
The City of Phoenix and XpresChecks have partnered to provide a COVID-19 testing site at Sky Harbor. The testing is available Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be diagnostic testing, anti-body testing and rapid tests. Rapid tests cost $200 up front.
Motivation Monday
Felicia Romero takes us through five moves that help promote mobility and flexibility. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage.
Stratta Kitchen
Stratta Kitchen's Thanksgiving menu is based on whole foods that help boost the immune system.
Stratta Kitchen is located at 8260 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale.