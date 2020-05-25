Pedal Haus Memorial Day party packs

Pedal Haus is offering party packs for your Memorial Day barbecue. 

Choose from (each $89):

• Burger and Brats Party (feeds 4-6 people)—

• Smoked Wings Party

The take-out meal includes choice of two four packs of select beer or their signature Haus Margarita or Watermelon Margarita.

Right now, all online takeout orders throughout the summer (including the Party Packs) will get an immediate 25% discount! Orders can be placed online, in person or by calling either the Tempe location at 480-314-2337 or the Chandler location at 480-656-1639.

Find the info here: https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/tempe-location

Arizona Herpetological Society Summer Camp

Find all the information about Arizona Herpetological Society's Summer Camp here: phoenixherp.com/education/camps/summercamp

Children's Museum Summer Camp

Bring summer camp home with fun activity boxes available for curbside pick up!

Order here: https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/exhibits-and-experiences/camps/

 

Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers offers assistance with daily activities to veterans. 

Find more information here: seniorhelpers.com

 

