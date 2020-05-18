Motivation Monday: The Body Lab reopens today

Where: 4414 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Info: thebodylabus.com

National Safe Boating Week

Info: safeboatingcampaign.com and www.azgfd.com/education/boating

Peoria Home Hangouts

Info: https://www.peoriaaz.gov

YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=PLTPkBlaM0dVcjAc_18aaAAf3XRg1BMDnL&v=E6InjUoDY4U

Life Time Biltmore reopens

Where: 2580 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Info: my.lifetime.life/safety.html

Mountainside Fitness reopens

Where: 5320 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale

Info: mountainsidefitness.com

EōS Fitness Reopens

Where: 12869 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix

Info: eosfitness.com/reopening-again-plan

The Arizona Run for  COVID-19

What: Xavier and Brophy students organize virtual run to benefit St. Vincent de Paul's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund   

Info: azrunforcovid.wixsite.com/gorun

Virtual Field Trip with Reptile Retreats

When: Wednesday, May 20, 1 p.m.

Price: $20

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-field-trip-with-reptile-retreats-tickets-105002118162

Info: reptileretreats.com

Reduce your risk of COVID-19 - Dr. Sharon Thompson, Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology

Original article: www.erinbromage.com/post/the-risks-know-them-avoid-them

Queen of Clean

Info: queenofclean.com

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

