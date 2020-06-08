Motivational Monday – Yoga in the Rainforest

Where: Butterfly Wonderland, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, A100, Scottsdale

When: June 18 and 23, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (check in at 4:45 p.m.)

How much: $20

Note: Pre-registration required, Ages 18+ only

Info: 480- 800-3000, ext. 210

🡕 eventbrite.com/e/yoga-at-butterfly-wonderland-in-the-rain-forest-tickets-107127850284?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Great Wolf Lodge Reopens

📃/► Great Wolf Lodge reopens Tuesday to 50% occupancy

Where: 7333 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

Info: 480-948-9653

🡕 greatwolf.com/Arizona

Queen of Clean

🡕 queenofclean.com

Maskne (Acne Caused by Face Masks) -- Dr. Pablo Prichard, Advanced Aesthetics Associates

🡕 www.drprichard.com

Relaxed PPP Bill -- Tom Wheelwright, CPA

🡕 wealthability.com

Driving MBA

🡕 drivingmba.com

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you