Motivational Monday – Yoga in the Rainforest
Where: Butterfly Wonderland, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, A100, Scottsdale
When: June 18 and 23, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (check in at 4:45 p.m.)
How much: $20
Note: Pre-registration required, Ages 18+ only
Info: 480- 800-3000, ext. 210
🡕 eventbrite.com/e/yoga-at-butterfly-wonderland-in-the-rain-forest-tickets-107127850284?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Great Wolf Lodge Reopens
📃/► Great Wolf Lodge reopens Tuesday to 50% occupancy
Where: 7333 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
Info: 480-948-9653