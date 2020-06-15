American Upholstery – Masks for kids
📃/► Phoenix business is making masks for kids to prepare for back to school
Cost: $11/2-pack
Where: 4970 N. 7th Avenue (just south of Camelback Road)
Phone: 480-399-7516
📃 Upholstery company in Phoenix is making cloth face masks for you (April 9, 2020)
Arizona Restaurant Week
📃/► Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with over 100 restaurants
🡕 https://arizonarestaurantweek.com/
Motivational Monday – Impact Gymnastics Camp
Cost:
- Advance full-day (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) registration: $70/day or $325/week
- Advance half-day (9 a.m.- noon or noon-3 p.m.) registration: $50/day or $240/week
Where: 7812 N. 12th Street, Phoenix
Phone: 602-870-7574
🡕 https://www.impactgymaz.com/camps/
COVID-19 Impact: Employees’ Rights Going Back to Work - Arizona President of Employers Council
► Returning to work during COVID-19 pandemic: What are your rights?
🡕 https://www.employerscouncil.org/
Grand Canyon Railway
Cost: $67+
Phone: 1-800-THE TRAIN (1-800-843-8724)
🡕 https://www.sixflags.com/phoenix