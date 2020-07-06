See My Smile Mask

📃/► Arizona-made masks are made with clear shields to make lip reading easier

🡕 https://seemysmilemask.com/

Register to Vote in Arizona’s August Primary

📃/► Registration deadline for Arizona primary is Monday

🡕 ServiceArizona.com

🡕 Arizona.vote

Desert Botanical Garden Reopens

Where: 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ

Notes: Reservations are required

🡕 https://dbg.org/

Cruise the Zoo

📃/► 'Cruise the Zoo' lets you visit Phoenix Zoo from the comfort of your car

Where: 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

🡕 https://www.phoenixzoo.org/cruisethezoo/

Queen of Clean Linda Cobb

🡕 https://queenofclean.com/

The CARES Act and Your Retirement Accounts -- Phoenix-Biltmore Investor Center at Fidelity Investments

Phone: 800-FIDELITY

🡕 https://www.fidelity.com/

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you