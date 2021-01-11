Registration for group Phase 1B for the COVID-19 vaccine opens in Maricopa County TODAY
Register here: podvaccine.azdhs.gov
Phone: 602-542-1000
Timings: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Email: podvaccine-triage@azdhs.gov
Motivation Monday: Coupley Fit
Coupley Fit offers fun workouts that can be done from home! Find more information at coupleyfit.com
The Revive Hive
Stay healthy with Vitamin B-12 shots at The Revive Hive, located at 3163 S. McClintock Drive in Tempe.
For more information go to therevivehive.com