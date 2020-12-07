Cooper's Hawk
High-end winery and restaurant, Cooper's Hawk is opening its first Arizona location in Scottsdale.
7361 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Estrella Christmas Lights
This extravagant light display has 40,000 Christmas lights in the Estrella neighborhood of Newland.
It's free and open to the public at 13204 S 176 Ave. Goodyear, AZ
Airbnb offers free stays for essential workers
Airbnb has launched a non-profit to provide free stays for essential workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.
Find more information at Airbnb.org