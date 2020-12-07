Cooper's Hawk 

High-end winery and restaurant, Cooper's Hawk is opening its first Arizona location in Scottsdale. 

7361 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd

chwinery.com

Estrella Christmas Lights

This extravagant light display has 40,000 Christmas lights in the Estrella neighborhood of Newland. 

It's free and open to the public at 13204 S 176 Ave. Goodyear, AZ 

Airbnb offers free stays for essential workers

Airbnb has launched a non-profit to provide free stays for essential workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Find more information at Airbnb.org

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you