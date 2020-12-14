Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center

Need: Paper towels, cream/chunky soups, peanut butter, jelly, bottled juices, bottled water, and holiday items like Rice-A-Roni, mac and cheese, boxed potatoes, etc.

Locations to donate: 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek and 34501 Old Black Canyon Highway in Black Canyon City

Call 480-488-1145 for more information.

Pollack Cinema Lights

When: Now through January 5th

Where: Pollack Tempe Cinemas, 1825 East Elliott Road, Tempe, 85284

🡕 www.pollacktempecinemas.com       

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

Christmas Angel

🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true

 

