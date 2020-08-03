Online Learning Dangers

Steps parents can take to safeguard their kids while online:

Stratta Kitchen

Stratta Kitchen is located at 8260 N. Hayden Rd Suite A102 in Scottsdale

strattakitchen.com

Motivation Monday: Working Out at Home

5 most effective ways to keep you motivated to do your home workout:

  1. Maintain that routine you’ve always had. And no need for a gym, you can do it from your living room or bedroom.
  2. Find a buddy to workout with. (There are a lot of online fitness communities and Facebook groups)
  3. Take a 5 minute walk in the morning to get some sunlight and stop yourself from snacking on the bag of chips.
  4. If you are a busy parent with kids at home, take turns to do your workout or take some alone time to get your workout done.
  5. Keep moving! This is the best way to keep your momentum going.

For more tips, go to nimstant.com

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you