Online Learning Dangers
Steps parents can take to safeguard their kids while online:
- Buy a good router - Eero.com
- Set up a central charging station
- Create a family data contract - Click here for an example
- Monitor your child's activity with this app: Bark.us
Motivation Monday: Working Out at Home
5 most effective ways to keep you motivated to do your home workout:
- Maintain that routine you’ve always had. And no need for a gym, you can do it from your living room or bedroom.
- Find a buddy to workout with. (There are a lot of online fitness communities and Facebook groups)
- Take a 5 minute walk in the morning to get some sunlight and stop yourself from snacking on the bag of chips.
- If you are a busy parent with kids at home, take turns to do your workout or take some alone time to get your workout done.
- Keep moving! This is the best way to keep your momentum going.
