Motivational Monday: EoS Fitness-Phoenix Reopens

Where: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Bldg 13 Phoenix, AZ

🡕 https://eosfitness.com/

🔗 More Motivation Monday videos

Unique Lab Services

🡕 http://www.uniquelabservices.com/

National Waffle Day -- Daily Dose

Where: 4020 N. Scottsdale Road, #101

🡕 https://dailydosegrill.com/

Salvation Army Heat Relief Stations

📃 Phoenix-area heat relief stations open this week

Science Hall at Arizona Science Center

📃/► Arizona Science Center open for students to do distance learning while parents work

🡕 https://www.azscience.org/events-programs/science-hall/

“Love Island” Premieres Tonight

Where: CBS 5

When: Nightly at 8 p.m.

🡕 https://www.cbs.com/shows/love-island/

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you