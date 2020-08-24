Motivational Monday: EoS Fitness-Phoenix Reopens
Where: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Bldg 13 Phoenix, AZ
🔗 More Motivation Monday videos
Unique Lab Services
🡕 http://www.uniquelabservices.com/
National Waffle Day -- Daily Dose
Where: 4020 N. Scottsdale Road, #101
Salvation Army Heat Relief Stations
📃 Phoenix-area heat relief stations open this week
Science Hall at Arizona Science Center
📃/► Arizona Science Center open for students to do distance learning while parents work
🡕 https://www.azscience.org/events-programs/science-hall/
“Love Island” Premieres Tonight
Where: CBS 5
When: Nightly at 8 p.m.
🡕 https://www.cbs.com/shows/love-island/