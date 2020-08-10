Critical Conversations: An Arizona's Family Town Hall Event -- 3TV, CBS 5, and azfamily.com

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. 

📃/► Town Hall meeting gives Arizona residents a forum to 'listen, learn and lean in'

Liberty Market Burger Daze - Aug. 10-16

Where: 230 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

  • Weekender Burger (with choice of cheese, ham or bacon, Liberty breakfast potatoes and a fried egg) - $17
  • Corn Fritter Burger (with cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, spicy avocado salsa, cotija and cilantro on a Kona bun) - $16
  • Sticky Hoisin Pork Belly Burger (with wasabi aioli, Asian slaw and sesame seeds served on a Kona bun) - $16
  • Boy Howdy Burger (featuring double cheddar, grilled red onions, sliced ham and habanero BBQ aioli on a Kona bun) - $16

Note: Post your Burger Daze burger on social media (accounts must be public) and tag @LibertyMarket and #BurgerDaze to be entered to win Liberty Market gift cards that will be given away online next week

Phone: 480-892-1900

🡕 http://www.libertymarket.com/

Motivational Monday: Impact Gymnastics Study Camp

Where: 7812 N. 12th St., Phoenix

Phone: 602-870-7574

🡕 https://www.impactgymaz.com/

🔗 More Motivational Monday videos

Merkin Vineyards’ Gelato Wagon

🡕 http://merkinvineyards.org/

Sending Kids Back to School - Julia Dennison, Parents Magazine

🡕 https://www.parents.com/

Queen of Clean Linda Cobb

🡕 https://queenofclean.com/

"The Young and The Restless" Returns

Where & When: CBS 5, 11 a.m.

🡕 https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_young_and_the_restless/

🔗 TV Schedule for 3TV and CBS 5

Shark Week at Wildlife World Zoo Aquarium & Safari Park - Dillon's KC BBQ

Where: 16335 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park

🡕 https://dillonsrestaurant.com/wildlifezoo/

🡕 https://wildlifeworld.com/

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

