Bumpkins making hospital-grade masks

📃/► Phoenix-area baby product company now making masks for local hospitals

Info: marketing@bumkins.com

Ortho Mattress making face masks for essential workers, public

📃/► Ortho Mattress Factory in Phoenix producing face masks for essential workers, seniors

Info: www.orthomattress.com/the-ortho-face-mask.html

Note: These are not hospital-grade masks.

Where Arizona domestic violence survivors can get help

📃/► Help for Arizona domestic violence victims during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

Fresh Start Women's Foundation: 602-252-8494

Chrysalis: 602-944-4999

Local domestic violence hotline: 1-800-782-6400

📃/► Helping domestic violence survivors during coronavirus crisis

Info: www.newlifectr.org or 623-932-4404

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: 602-279-2900

Teen Lifeline: 602-248-8336

Free meals for first responders in Phoenix area

📃/► Family-owned Phoenix-area deli offers free meals to first responders

How you can help: Donate online at miraclemiledeli.hrpos.heartland.us/

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you