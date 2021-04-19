Mother's Day Gift Guide
Tess shares some unique and special gifts to get your mom this Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9:
- Try It With Tess: Great gift ideas for Mother's Day
- Try It With Tess: Get to know your mom by getting her a journal for Mother's Day
Motivation Monday: Dance lessons at Dave & Buster's
Check out Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace for dancing lessons on Sunday and Wednesday nights.
Starting at $5, lessons include salsa dancing every Sunday with a class from 7p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and freestyle until midnight.
Country dancing will take place every Tuesday and Bachata on Thursdays with the same schedule of lessons first, then freestyle.
Find more information here.
Big Boy Cook Club
Aaron May's Big Boy Cook Club is hosting a cookout event on Sunday, April 25 at Ocotillo Restaurant, 3243 N. 3rd Street in Phoenix from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $100 and featured chefs include Todd English, Aaron Sanchez, Christian Petroni, Aarti Sequiera, Akira Back, Damaris Phillips, Pat Martin, Burt Bakman, Stan Hays, Elsie Eats, Walt Sterling, and Arjun and Nakul Mahendro. Ticket sales benefit Operation BBQ Relief.