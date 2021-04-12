COVID-19 Funeral Expense Reimbursement
FEMA is accepting applications starting today, Monday, April 12 for funeral expense reimbursement for those who died from COVID-19.
Call 844-684-6333 or TTY: 800-462-7585 to get an application completed with help from FEMA’s representatives Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central Time.
Once an applicant has applied for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance and is provided an application number, they may provide supporting documentation to FEMA a few ways:
- Upload to their DisasterAssistance.gov account
- Fax documents
- Mail documents
If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, we encourage you to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:
- An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
- Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.
- Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.
