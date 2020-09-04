Special needs penguin at OdySea Aquarium and Arizona Boardwalk Food Drive
Where: 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale
When: Sept. 5-7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- $10 off a general admission ticket at OdySea Aquarium (2 or more food items required per guest)
- $3 off a general admission ticket at Butterfly Wonderland (2 or more food items required per guest)
- $5 off a general admission ticket at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition (2 or more food items required per guest)
- $5 off a general admission ticket at Surprise Your Eyes 3D photo/selfie museum (2 or more food items required per guest)
🡕 https://www.azboardwalk.com/
🡕 https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/
Great Arizona Puppet Theater
Where: 302 W. Latham Street, Phoenix
Larger Than Memory at the Heard Museum
Where: 2301 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix
🡕 https://heard.org/larger-than-memory/
Protecting yourself during a pandemic – Dr. Courtney Hunt
🡕 https://www.courtneyhuntmd.com/
Arizona Science Center
Where: 600 E. Washington Street, Phoenix
Honeybee Giving
🡕 https://www.honeybeegiving.com/
End Hunger in Arizona
🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/
COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix
When: Through the end of the year at various locations
Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)
Million Dollar Teacher Tree
📃 How to donate supplies to local educators
When: Through Sept. 6
🡕 Million Dollar Teacher Project