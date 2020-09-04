Special needs penguin at OdySea Aquarium and Arizona Boardwalk Food Drive

Where: 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale

When: Sept. 5-7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • $10 off a general admission ticket at OdySea Aquarium (2 or more food items required per guest)
  • $3 off a general admission ticket at Butterfly Wonderland (2 or more food items required per guest)
  • $5 off a general admission ticket at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition (2 or more food items required per guest)
  • $5 off a general admission ticket at Surprise Your Eyes 3D photo/selfie museum (2 or more food items required per guest)

🡕 https://www.azboardwalk.com/

🡕 https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Where: 302 W. Latham Street, Phoenix

🡕 https://www.azpuppets.org/

Larger Than Memory at the Heard Museum

Where: 2301 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

🡕 https://heard.org/larger-than-memory/

Protecting yourself during a pandemic – Dr. Courtney Hunt

🡕 https://www.courtneyhuntmd.com/

Arizona Science Center

Where: 600 E. Washington Street, Phoenix

🡕 https://www.azscience.org/

Honeybee Giving

🡕 https://www.honeybeegiving.com/

End Hunger in Arizona

🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix

When: Through the end of the year at various locations 

Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)

🡕 phoenix.gov/COVIDtesting

Million Dollar Teacher Tree

📃 How to donate supplies to local educators

When: Through Sept. 6

🡕 Million Dollar Teacher Project

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you