All Female Take-Out Cocktail Initiative by Barter & Shake

Where: Century Grand, 3626 E. Indian School Road

How much: $25/bottle (two drinks)

Proceeds benefit Another Round Another Rally

🡕 https://www.greyhenrx.com

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (through May)

Where: in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West

🡕 https://downtownchandler.org/farmersmarket

Small Business Rent Relief from Local First Arizona Foundation

🡕 https://www.localfirstaz.com/azsmallbizrent

Puzzle Rides Scottsdale - Escape Game Room

Call or text: 602-601-2261

🡕 http://www.puzzlerides.com

🡕 whttps://www.facebook.com/puzzlerides

Note: Puzzle Rides also operates in Prescott

World Mental Health Day - Oct. 10

🡕 http://www.wmhd2020.com/

🡕 https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-mental-health-day

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you