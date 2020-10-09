All Female Take-Out Cocktail Initiative by Barter & Shake
Where: Century Grand, 3626 E. Indian School Road
How much: $25/bottle (two drinks)
Proceeds benefit Another Round Another Rally
We launched our "All Female Take-Out Cocktail" Initiative last week. 100% of the proceeds go to kickstart a professional development fund for women. Each bottle serves two drinks and are available for sale ($25 each) on our website https://t.co/ITCuIzQ2Tb. pic.twitter.com/llwmobkZ9K— Century Grand (@centurygrandphx) October 8, 2020
Downtown Chandler Farmers Market
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (through May)
Where: in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West
🡕 https://downtownchandler.org/farmersmarket
Small Business Rent Relief from Local First Arizona Foundation
🡕 https://www.localfirstaz.com/azsmallbizrent
Puzzle Rides Scottsdale - Escape Game Room
Call or text: 602-601-2261
🡕 whttps://www.facebook.com/puzzlerides
Note: Puzzle Rides also operates in Prescott