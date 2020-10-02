Anytown Leadership Program Virtual Auction
Anytown Leadership Program holds a week-long camp every year that helps teens become leaders in their communities. This year, Anytown Leadership is holding a virtual auction to raise money to give scholarships to teens for the 2021 summer camp season.
Bidding opportunities include:
- Golf 18 holes with “18” crooner and resident rocker Alice Cooper
- Two-night stay at Orchard Canyon in Sedona
- A Rob Gronkowski autographed Patriots jersey
- Botox gift certificate for up to 50 units
- One unique Kobe Bryant autographed photo
- Restaurant, hotel stays, fitness gift certs and other autographed memorabilia including an Alice Cooper signed electric guitar and several other items
The auction goes from Oct. 3 to 10. Find more information here.
Kaizen Health and Wellness
Kaizen Health and Wellness is an athletic recovery studio in south Scottsdale. Find more information here.
Vertuccio Farms
Vertuccio Farms is holding their 22nd Annual Cooler Days in the Corn Maze festival.
The maze opens on Oct. 1 and stays open until Nov. 1.
They are open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $12 per person, kids under age 2 are free.
Guests can get $2 off admission with a non-perishable food donation for Valley Food Bank.
Parking is FREE.
Vertuccio Farms is located at 4011 S. Power Road in Mesa. Find more information here.