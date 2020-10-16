Concerts in Your Car & Movies in Your Car
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix
Tickets: Available online only ahead of events
🡕 https://www.concertsinyourcar.com/arizona
- Oct. 17 – Third Eye Blind
- Oct. 23 – Sublime with Rome
- Oct. 25 – Beach Boys
- Oct. 30 -- Aaron Lewis of Stained & Sully Erna of Godsmack
- Nov. 13 – 311
- Oct. 20 – “Scream”
- Oct. 21 – “The Sandlot”
- Oct. 28 – “The Blair Witch Project”
- Oct. 29 – “Halloween”
CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa
Where: 37220 Mule Train Road, Carefree
Phone: 480-653-9000
🡕 https://www.civanacarefree.com/
Agritopia
Where: 3000 E. Ray Road, Gilbert
Lockett Meadow Leaf Peeping
🡕 https://www.flagstaff.com/fall-leaf-colors
Halloween Home Décor – Martha Stewart Living
🡕 https://www.marthastewart.com/275513/indoor-halloween-decorations
🡕 https://www.marthastewart.com/1502347/halloween
Gilbert Days Parade Goes Virtual With Shoebox Parade
Deadline to enter: Nov. 9, 5 p.m.
Public vote: Nov. 12-Nov. 22, 5 p.m.
Winners announced: Nov. 3
Four themes:
- Celebrating our Heroes of the Front Lines
- Gilbert Centennial Celebration
- School Spirit
- Commercial
🡕 https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events-and-permits/shoebox-parade