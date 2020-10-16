Concerts in Your Car & Movies in Your Car

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix

Tickets: Available online only ahead of events

🡕 https://www.concertsinyourcar.com/arizona

  • Oct. 17 – Third Eye Blind
  • Oct. 23 – Sublime with Rome
  • Oct. 25 – Beach Boys
  • Oct. 30 -- Aaron Lewis of Stained & Sully Erna of Godsmack
  • Nov. 13 – 311
  • Oct. 20 – “Scream”
  • Oct. 21 – “The Sandlot”
  • Oct. 28 – “The Blair Witch Project”
  • Oct. 29 – “Halloween”

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa

Where: 37220 Mule Train Road, Carefree

Phone: 480-653-9000

🡕 https://www.civanacarefree.com/

Agritopia

Where: 3000 E. Ray Road, Gilbert

🡕 https://agritopia.com

Lockett Meadow Leaf Peeping

🡕 https://www.flagstaff.com/fall-leaf-colors

Halloween Home Décor – Martha Stewart Living

🡕 https://www.marthastewart.com/275513/indoor-halloween-decorations

🡕 https://www.marthastewart.com/1502347/halloween

Gilbert Days Parade Goes Virtual With Shoebox Parade

Deadline to enter: Nov. 9, 5 p.m.

Public vote: Nov. 12-Nov. 22, 5 p.m.

Winners announced: Nov. 3

Four themes:

  • Celebrating our Heroes of the Front Lines
  • Gilbert Centennial Celebration
  • School Spirit
  • Commercial

🡕 https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events-and-permits/shoebox-parade

 

