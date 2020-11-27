Holiday Gift Guide
Scottsdazzle Stroll
Scottsdazzle Stroll is the City of Scottsdale's annual holiday celebration. The event starts on Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29 nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event will be a socially distanced “stroll” along the canal banks of Old Town Scottsdale. Attendees can admire special holiday vignettes, seasonal lighting, and the Scottsdazzle tree while enjoying live entertainment, visits from holiday characters, and more.
The event is free, and masks are required. For more, visit www.scottsdazzle.com
Scottsdale Waterfront
7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale 85251
480-312-7177
Mesa's Merry Main Street
Mesa's annual Christmas event, Merry Main Street will be scaled down this year due to COVID-19. The event kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and there will be an ice skating rink, a Christmas tree and Santa will be there every weekend.
Tickets for the skating rink will be sold online and guests must choose a 60-minute time slot to limit the number of skaters on the rink.
Find more information at merrymainst.com/icerink
Voyce Threads
Voyce Threads is a local brand that designs mismatched socks inspired by the work of local non-profit organizations including Arizona Humane Society, Teach For America Phoenix, Aunt Rita's Foundation, Phoenix Toolbank, Million Dollar Teacher Project, Social Spin Laundromat, Tetra String Quartet, AZ Apparel Foundation and Circle the City.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of each pair of socks returns to the organizations as a donation. This weekend Voyce Threads is having a 30% off sale through Cyber Monday on their website, voycethreads.com