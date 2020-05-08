Cruise the Zoo

When: Fridays-Mondays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

(May 8-11, May 15-18, May 22-25 and May 29-31)

Cost: $65 per car ($50 per car for members)

Info and tickets: www.phoenixzoo.org/cruisethezoo

Note: Tickets are limited and must be pre-purchased online

Quarantine activity for a cause - Decorating skateboard, bikes and guitars

Info: www.heartstringsfoundation.org

Blue light dangers and screen time concerns

🡕📃/► ‘It Feels Like A Donkey Is Kicking Your Head’: Increased Screen Time Causes Problems For Kids, Parents

Some Phoenix-area malls reopening

📃/► Phoenix-area malls start to reopen Friday

Arizona Testing Blitz

📃/► Arizona's COVID-19 testing blitz continues this weekend

Info, locations: www.azdhs.gov

Note: This testing is for the active virus, not antibodies. Pre-registration required.

🔗 Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom

🔗 Continuing coverage of coronavirus crisis

Help for the Navajo Nation

📃/► Nurses who went viral after Phoenix protest raise thousands for Navajo Nation

Donate: www.gofundme.com/f/support-navajo-nation

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you