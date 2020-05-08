Cruise the Zoo
When: Fridays-Mondays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
(May 8-11, May 15-18, May 22-25 and May 29-31)
Cost: $65 per car ($50 per car for members)
Info and tickets: www.phoenixzoo.org/cruisethezoo
Note: Tickets are limited and must be pre-purchased online
Quarantine activity for a cause - Decorating skateboard, bikes and guitars
Info: www.heartstringsfoundation.org
Blue light dangers and screen time concerns
Some Phoenix-area malls reopening
- Desert Ridge Marketplace
- Tempe Marketplace
- San Tan Village
- Kierland Commons
- Biltmore Fashion Park
- La Encantada (Tucson)
Arizona Testing Blitz
Info, locations: www.azdhs.gov
Note: This testing is for the active virus, not antibodies. Pre-registration required.
Help for the Navajo Nation
