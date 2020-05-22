Olivia's Book Club

New book by Mike Watkiss

Former 3TV reporter, Mike Watkiss talks about his new book, "Story Hustler-Murder, Mayhem, and PTSD"

Available on Amazon

Changing Hands Virtual Author Event

Phoenix book store Changing Hands and Olivia Fierro talk with Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas about their new book, What Makes a Marriage Last. Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts also join the conversation!

Click here to watch

Chandler Dine in the Park

The City of Chandler will launch an initiative to support downtown Chandler businesses called Dine in the Park starting Friday, May 22 at 12 p.m. The initiative was created as a way to provide additional capacity for restaurants as they adapt to new restrictions for COVID-19. 

Dine in the Park hours are Monday-Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Find more info here: https://www.chandleraz.gov/explore/downtown-chandler/things-to-do/dine-in-the-park

Try It With Tess - Allrecipes.com

Tess tries out these recipes using canned cream soups from Allrecipes.com:

Tess tries out these recipes using ground beef and canned chicken

CovAID Business Festival 

Free 2-day virtual business festival to provide tools and training to help business owners get back on their feet. The festival will be live-streamed on Roku, iOS, Twitter, Android, Vimeo, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope, and Apple TV from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time on May 21 and 22. 

Click here for more information

Children's Museum Drive-Thru Graduation

The Children's Museum in Phoenix will host a drive-thru graduation parade on Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, click here

 

