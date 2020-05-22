Olivia's Book Club
New book by Mike Watkiss
Former 3TV reporter, Mike Watkiss talks about his new book, "Story Hustler-Murder, Mayhem, and PTSD"
Changing Hands Virtual Author Event
Phoenix book store Changing Hands and Olivia Fierro talk with Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas about their new book, What Makes a Marriage Last. Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts also join the conversation!
Chandler Dine in the Park
The City of Chandler will launch an initiative to support downtown Chandler businesses called Dine in the Park starting Friday, May 22 at 12 p.m. The initiative was created as a way to provide additional capacity for restaurants as they adapt to new restrictions for COVID-19.
Dine in the Park hours are Monday-Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Find more info here: https://www.chandleraz.gov/explore/downtown-chandler/things-to-do/dine-in-the-park
Try It With Tess - Allrecipes.com
Tess tries out these recipes using canned cream soups from Allrecipes.com:
Tess tries out these recipes using ground beef and canned chicken
CovAID Business Festival
Free 2-day virtual business festival to provide tools and training to help business owners get back on their feet. The festival will be live-streamed on Roku, iOS, Twitter, Android, Vimeo, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope, and Apple TV from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time on May 21 and 22.
Click here for more information
Children's Museum Drive-Thru Graduation
The Children's Museum in Phoenix will host a drive-thru graduation parade on Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information, click here.