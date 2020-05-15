Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class Of 2020

When: Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m.

Where: CBS 5

Info: graduatetogether2020.com and www.graduatetogetheryearbook.com

Tonto National Forest reopens some recreation sites

Info: www.fs.usda.gov/tonto

The Salvation Army & Fresh Bite Foods distribute emergency food boxes

When: Today, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Where: The Salvation Army Herberger Campus, 2707 E. Van Buren Street, Phoenix

The Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) Just 3 Things Food Pantry

Info: www.jfcsaz.org

How you can help:

3 On Your Side - Recalls

The RV Park at Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel reopens

Info: www.thetrain.com/lodging/rv-park

Fight for Good -- Salvation Army Virtual Drive in honor of National Salvation Army Week (this week)

How you can help: SalvationArmyPhoenix.org and salarmy.us/FightforGoodAZ

Donate: Text AZGood to 51555

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you